Prithviraj to Padmaavat, list of movies that came under the radar of Karni Sena [Watch Video]

As per reports Surjeet Singh from Karni Sena spoke to a leading portal and said- "We have met Akshaye Widhani, the CEO of Yash Raj films and they have promised to make the change to the title. They have agreed to honor our demand."

Prithviraj: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's film Prithviraj is going to be released soon, Akshay Kumar has been seen playing the role of Emperor Prithviraj Chauhan in the film. Regarding the title of the movie, demand has been placed from Karni Sena before the release of the film. Well, this is not the first time that Karni Sena has stuck with the release of the film and rules. Deepika Padukone starrer Padmavaat was initially titled Padmavati which created a lot of controversies. Later it was changed to Padmaavat. Here is the list of all the movies which came under the radar of Karni Sena.