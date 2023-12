Bollywood actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram recently hosted a wedding reception for their industry friends. Many big Bollywood actors ...

Bollywood actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram recently hosted a wedding reception for their industry friends. Many big Bollywood actors had come to attend the actor's reception party. Pan India star Tamannaah Bhatia was also spotted in a black outfit with Vijay Varma. Popular TV actress and Bigg Boss fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was also spotted in pink ethnic dress. The look of the actress was worth seeing. Let us tell you that Priyanka often remains in the headlines not only for her professional life but also for her fashion and personal life. The actress is very active on social media and is often seen sharing her photos and videos. For more information please watch the video.