Most Expensive Dresses: Bollywood actresses are known for their impeccable fashion sense and extravagant outfits, which they flaunt at red carpet events and promotions. Priyanka Chopra stunned the world with her Ralph & Russo dress at the 2020 Grammy Awards, which cost around 77 lakh rupees. Urvashi Rautela wore a jaw-dropping Donatella Versace-designed dress in a music video, which cost a whopping 15 crores. Anushka Sharma wore a chic full-sleeve gown by Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna to ring in the New Year 2020 with Virat Kohli. Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a stunning Bibhu Mohapatra gown at the book launch of her sister-in-law, and Alia Bhatt wore a glittery Zuhair Murad gown at IIFA 2018. These Bollywood divas' expensive dresses set new fashion trends and inspire audiences. Watch entertainment videos.