Desi girl Priyanka Chopra just flew from Los Angeles to Mumbai with her daughter Malti Marie. They were spotted at the airport by the paparazzi, and Priyanka was seen making her daughter wave at them. Priyanka was rocking an all-black outfit with a beach hat, while Malti Marie was wearing a green and white top. This is Malti's second visit to India. Last year, she came with Priyanka and Nick Jonas for the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Central Launch. After arriving in Mumbai, Priyanka shared a story on social media with her daughter, captioned "Mumbai meri jaan, here we go!" Watch the video to know more.