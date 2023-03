Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and their daughter Malti Marie arrived in Mumbai for her first visit to India. Watch Entertainment Videos

Priyanka Chopra In India: Priyanka Chopra, along with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie, have arrived in Mumbai for what seems to be their daughter's first visit to India. The actress, with a bright smile and folded hands, greeted the paparazzi at the airport on Friday afternoon. The couple happily posed with their adorable daughter, creating heartwarming moments that cannot be described in words. Malti Marie was born in January 2022, and this visit to India marks an important milestone for the new family, as they embark on a new journey together. Fans are excited to see what lies ahead for the happy family in their upcoming Indian adventure.