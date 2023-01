Priyanka Chopra introduces her daughter Malti Marie Jonas to the world. The couple's adorable little one made her debut at a Hollywood Walk of Fame event for Nick Jonas and his brothers. Watch Videos.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas reveal daughter Malti Marie’s face: Priyanka Chopra shares her daughter's adorable face with the world! At a recent event, the actor cradled her precious little one, Malti Marie Jonas, as she made her debut on social media. The former beauty queen was there to support her husband Nick Jonas and his brothers as they received their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Dressed in a sweet off-white onesie and matching hairband, Malti's cute smile won the hearts of fans everywhere. It's clear that Priyanka and Nick's daughter is already a star in her own right! Get ready to fall in love with the newest Jonas addition. Watch Entertainment videos.