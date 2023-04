Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden spoke about their complex characters in the upcoming web series Citadel, produced by the Russo brothers, during a recent press conference in Mumbai. Watch Videos.

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden have been creating buzz with their upcoming series, Citadel. The web series, produced by the Russo brothers, has fans eagerly waiting for its release. In a recent joint appearance to promote the show, the stars discussed their characters, Nadia Sinh and Mason Kane, respectively. Speaking about the complexity of their roles at the press conference, Richard expressed admiration for the characters' intricate nature, citing their moral ambiguity and their profession as assassins. The series promises to showcase a high-stakes world of espionage, and fans are excited to see Priyanka and Richard in action.