videos

Watch Next

Videos

Priyanka Chopra best movies in Hollywood, which proves that she is a global icon | Watch video

Entertainment News

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' 3rd wedding anniversary celebration was all things romantic; actress is 'living the dream' – watch

Entertainment News

Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrates Diwali dancing to THIS Shah Rukh Khan song – check video from her bash

Entertainment News

Priyanka Chopra can't stop laughing as Jay Sean croons the English translation of Shah Rukh Khan - Kajol's Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna – watch

Priyanka Chopra beats Shraddha Kapoor and Deepika Padukone to become the most followed Instagram B town celebrity: Watch Now

PeeCee has become the most followed Bollywood celebrity on Instagram, beats Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and more.

Satakshi Singh   |    January 5, 2022 1:08 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood actress Priyank Chopra, who started her career in 2002 made her acting debut not only in Bollywood but has also earned fame in Hollywood. Recently, she Priyanka Chopra became the most followed Bollywood celebrity on Instagram by beating Shraddha Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. Let us tell you that Priyanka has 72.4 million followers on Instagram, which is the highest among all B-town celebrities. Watch video for more details.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all