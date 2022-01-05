Priyanka Chopra beats Shraddha Kapoor and Deepika Padukone to become the most followed Instagram B town celebrity: Watch Now

PeeCee has become the most followed Bollywood celebrity on Instagram, beats Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and more.

Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood actress Priyank Chopra, who started her career in 2002 made her acting debut not only in Bollywood but has also earned fame in Hollywood. Recently, she Priyanka Chopra became the most followed Bollywood celebrity on Instagram by beating Shraddha Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. Let us tell you that Priyanka has 72.4 million followers on Instagram, which is the highest among all B-town celebrities. Watch video for more details.