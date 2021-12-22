Priyanka Chopra best movies in Hollywood, which proves that she is a global icon | Watch video

Priyanka Chopra worked with so many well-known actors of Hollywood like Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron etc. In this video we are telling you the best movies of Priyanka Chopra in Hollywood.

Priyanka Chopra best movies in Hollywood: Priyanka Chopra is a Bollywood actress primarily but now she has done so many movies with Hollywood. She has starred in Hollywood films like Baywatch, Isn’t It Romantic? The Matrix Resurrections etc. She also worked with so many well-known actors of Hollywood like Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. In this video we are telling you the best movies of Priyanka Chopra in Hollywood.