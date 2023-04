Priyanka Chopra turned heads at the Citadel press conference, wearing a gold form-fitting ensemble with a plunging neckline. Fans praised her beauty and style on social media. Watch Entertainment Videos

Priyanka Chopra Stun at Citadel Event: Priyanka Chopra made heads turn at the press conference of her upcoming Prime Video series Citadel, where she was joined by co-star Richard Madden. The actor dazzled in a form-fitting gold ensemble that featured a plunging neckline and accentuated her curves. The paparazzi captured the duo's pictures and videos at the event, and fans couldn't stop raving about Priyanka's stylish avatar. Many took to social media to express their admiration for the actor's beauty, with some calling her the most beautiful woman on the planet. Priyanka's stunning dress stole the show and added to the excitement for the upcoming series.