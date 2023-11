Popular actress Priyanka Chopra is all set to visit India and is eagerly looking forward to attending the 'Jio MAMI' ...

Priyanka Chopra faced criticism for not attending Parineeti's wedding but making it to an Indian film festival. People were disappointed that she prioritized her professional commitment over her cousin's special day.For the airport look, Priyanka kept it casual in an all-black look. She opted for a black crop top, paired with a long coat and pants. She finished off her look with some accessories. In a paparazzi video, she is seen walking out of the airport terminal while photographers surround her for pictures. A few fans were also seen at the spot, trying to capture the moment. Priyanka patiently dealt with the media and posed for them by flashing the peace sign. She also greeted them with folded hands and struck her namaste pose, Priyanka Chopra lives in LA with Nick Jonas and Malti. She is currently in India for the film festival which she would be attending as the festival chairperson.