Priyanka Chopra Announces New Project: Priyanka Chopra, the global icon, is known for her impeccable acting skills and effortless charm in the film industry. Currently, the diva is in India to promote her highly-anticipated series, Citadel, co-starring Richard Madden. In a recent Instagram post, Priyanka shared news of her next project with Idris Elba, John Cena, and director Ilya Naishuller, stating, "On to the next @idriselba @johncena @naishuller @amazonstudios." Although the details of the film are under wraps, the shoot is scheduled to commence in May. The movie, titled Heads of State, will be produced by Safran Company’s Peter Safran and John Rickard. Watch Entertainment Videos.