The war between Russia and Ukraine has left many homeless. A lot of people from Ukraine have had to move out and seek refugee in the neighbouring countries. Bollywood actress who has now become a global sensation took to her Instagram account to share a video talking about the same. She questioned the world leaders and also demanded help for refugees. In the video shared, Priyanka says, "We need you to take action to help the displaced people from Ukraine, and all around the world. Two million children have been forced to leave everything behind in search of safety in neighbouring countries. Together with 2.5 million children internally displaced, it's one of the largest large-scale displacements since World War 2." In the end, the actress asked all to emplify the message and share with all. Watch the video above.