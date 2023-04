Priyanka Chopra believes success should not intimidate anyone and emphasizes the importance of hard work and perseverance. Watch Entertainment Videos.

Priyanka Chopra: In an exclusive interview, Priyanka Chopra, star of the upcoming show Citadel, shared her thoughts on success and relationships. Chopra revealed that she has had men in her life who were insecure of her success and that she believes success should not intimidate anyone. She also shared her mantras for achieving success, emphasizing the importance of hard work, perseverance, and staying true to oneself. Chopra's insights provide valuable lessons for anyone striving for success in their personal and professional lives. Watch Entertainment Videos.