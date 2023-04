Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden promoted their upcoming series, Citadel, and were asked about their advice for Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Priyanka praised their talents and hinted at intriguing connections. Watch Entertainment Videos.

Priyanka Chopra's advice for Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden are currently in Mumbai promoting their upcoming spy-thriller series, Citadel, which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video later this month. During a press conference, the lead pair was asked about their advice for Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who will be starring in the Indian spin-off of the series. Priyanka reacted to the question and praised both actors for their accomplishments, stating that there was nothing she could say to advise them. She also revealed that she recently met Varun and discussed how exciting the shoot was. Priyanka hinted at some intriguing threads connecting all the installments and how viewers would discover the connection. Watch Entertainment Videos.