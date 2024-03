Priyanka Chopra recently snapped at Isha Ambani's party in a pink saree.

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has made her own identity not only in India but also in the whole world. The actor has also been seen in many international projects. Her marriage with Nick Jonas still remains in the limelight. The actress has recently reached India. Last night, desi girl Priyanka Chopra was spotted at Isha Ambani's party. Priyanka Chopra was spotted in a pink saree. This Indian look of the actress is worth seeing. Minimal makeup is making this look even more special. This video of the actress is going viral on social media. Well, this is not the first time that the actress is in the news for her looks. Even before this, the actress has made headlines many times due to her excellent and glamorous looks. For more information please watch the video.