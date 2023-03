Priyanka Chopra is a global icon who has been making headlines for her personal revelations and outspokenness about the darker side of Bollywood. Despite her busy schedule, she takes time for herself, and her summer-inspired bikini looks are definitely worth taking inspiration from. Watch Entertainment Videos.

Priyanka Chopra Summer Stylish Looks: Priyanka Chopra is a multi-talented global icon who has been making waves in the entertainment industry for years. Recently, she has been in the news for opening up about her personal life, including her decision to freeze her eggs in her early 30s on her mother's advice. She has also been vocal about the darker side of Bollywood, shedding light on issues that have long been swept under the rug. Despite her busy schedule, Priyanka takes time for herself and has been spotted enjoying sunny days in bikinis and swimsuits. Her Instagram account is full of stunning seaside photos, and her summer-inspired looks are definitely worth taking inspiration from. Whether you're heading to the beach or just looking to add some summer vibes to your wardrobe, Priyanka's bikini looks are sure to inspire.