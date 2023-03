Priyanka Chopra opened up about feeling pushed into a corner in Bollywood, citing conflicts with individuals and the political environment. She transitioned to Hollywood for new opportunities. Watch Entertainment Videos.

Priyanka Chopra, one of Bollywood's leading actresses, has opened up about why she decided to pursue a career in Hollywood. Speaking to Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast, Chopra said she was "pushed into a corner" in the Indian film industry, citing conflicts with certain individuals and feeling tired of the political environment. Chopra said she had been looking for other options outside of Bollywood when Anjula Acharia, who is now her manager, heard her music demo and asked if she would be interested in a music career in the US. Chopra saw this as an opportunity to explore other parts of the world without having to schmooze with certain clubs and cliques of people. While she had initially hoped to pursue a music career, she eventually transitioned into acting in the US with her breakthrough role in the TV series Quantico. Chopra's candid revelations about her career decisions shed light on the challenges faced by artists in the Indian film industry and the pressures to conform to industry politics.