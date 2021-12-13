Public reviews Ayushmann and Vaani starrer Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui: Know if it's worth watching or not | Watch

videos

Toshi Tiwari   |    December 13, 2021 11:05 AM IST

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui : Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor starrer Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui got released on 10th of December in theatres. The film is gaining a massive appreciation by audience as they are pouring love on internet by praising Ayushmann and Vaani for their brilliant character portrayal. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is not just a casual romcom as it talks on a very intense and sensitive topic i.e. trans love story in a humorous way. In case you are confused to give this movie a watch, do have a look at this video where public has reviewed the film and know if it's worth watching or not.

