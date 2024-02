Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat get snapped at the airport, the duo is all set to tie the knot in March, watch the video to know more.

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda have been making waves in the entertainment industry with their successful careers. Pulkit Samrat has had quite a successful career in the entertainment industry. He started his journey in Bollywood as a television actor and gained popularity with his role in the show "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi." He made his film debut with the movie "Bittoo Boss" and later appeared in films like "Fukrey," "Sanam Re," and "Pagalpanti." Pulkit has showcased his versatility as an actor and has been appreciated for his performances. Kriti Kharbanda has had a fantastic career in the entertainment industry. She began her journey in the South Indian film industry and made a name for herself with movies like "Googly" and "Super Ranga." She later ventured into Bollywood and impressed everyone with her performances in films like "Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana," "Veerey Ki Wedding," and "Housefull 4." Kriti has shown her versatility as an actress and has garnered a lot of praise for her talent and charm. The duo is all set to tie the knot in March, watch the video to know more.