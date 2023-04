Actor Shreyas Talpade shared the challenges of dubbing the Telugu blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise into Hindi. The film gained acclaim and its sequel Pushpa: The Rule is highly anticipated. Watch Entertainment Videos.

Shreyas Talpade on Pushpa 2 and Emergency: Shreyas Talpade, a renowned actor in the Marathi and Hindi cinema industries, recently opened up about the challenges he faced while dubbing the language of the Telugu blockbuster "Pushpa: The Rise" into Hindi. The film, directed by Sukumar, features Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun in lead roles, with the storyline revolving around a laborer named Pushpa Raj who is involved in the illegal trafficking of red sandalwood in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor region. Despite the difficulties encountered during the dubbing process, the film has garnered widespread acclaim, leading to the release of its highly anticipated sequel, Pushpa: The Rule. Watch Entertainment Videos.