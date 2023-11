Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun's video of standing in a line to cast a vote in Hyderabad is going viral.

Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun is right now winning the hearts of the people with his humility. The actor was spotted by the paparazzi at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad to cast his vote for the Telangana Assembly elections. And what grabbed eyeballs was how Allu Arjun was standing in a queue to encourage every layman to cast his vote, and this left many impressed. South stars are known to be humble and down-to-earth individuals, and they have proved it time and again. Allu Arjun was also seen interacting with the people standing in line, and they all looked in awe of the superstar. Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun is setting the right example for all his fans, and he is known to the man to practice what he preaches.