Pushpa 2 Teaser: Pushpa: The Rule, the much-awaited sequel to the blockbuster hit Pushpa: The Rise, has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. The teaser video of the movie has only increased the excitement among fans who have been eagerly waiting for more details about the film. The video showcases Allu Arjun's character, Pushpa Raj, as a notorious smuggler who is on the run from the authorities. The film's star-studded cast, coupled with the direction of Sukumar and music by Devi Sri Prasad, has only added to the anticipation for the release of Pushpa: The Rule. The concept video, "The Hunt for Pushpa," set to release on Allu Arjun's birthday, is sure to create even more buzz among movie enthusiasts.