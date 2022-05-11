A video of a 13-year-old playing Srivalli song from Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's film Pushpa: The Rise has gone viral on the internet. It is extremely soothing to ears. Watch the video here.

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's film Pushpa: The Rise was a blockbuster hit. Not just the performances of the stars, the songs of the film also became a rage. From Oo Antava to Srivalli, all the songs from Pushpa became a hit. So much that even foreigners are grooving to it. A video of a 13-year-old playing Srivalli on Violin has now gone viral. Karolina Protsenko, who was born in Ukraine and is now based in United States, is known for making violin covers of popular songs and this time it is Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Srivalli. The way she plays Srivalli on her violin is absolutely soothing to ears. The video has received immense love from fans from India as well as abroad. Check out her video above.