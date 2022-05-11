videos

Watch Next

Entertainment News

Naagin 6 star Tejasswi Prakash's 'do chhoti' look goes viral; netizens call her 'super cute' [WATCH VIDEO]

Entertainment News

Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna apologise to MaAn fans after 'STOP ruining Anupama' trends; here's why

Videos

Ranbir Kapoor's reaction to a fan who screamed 'I Love You' at a celebrity football match in Dubai will make your hearts melt [WATCH VIDEO]

Entertainment News

Urfi Javed seen at the airport in beachwear without footwear; ‘Chappal chori ho gaya kya?’ ask fans [Watch Video]

Pushpa: A 13-year-old foreigner playing Srivalli from Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna film on Violin is eargasm [WATCH]

A video of a 13-year-old playing Srivalli song from Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's film Pushpa: The Rise has gone viral on the internet. It is extremely soothing to ears. Watch the video here.

Nikita Thakkar   |    May 11, 2022 11:21 AM IST

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's film Pushpa: The Rise was a blockbuster hit. Not just the performances of the stars, the songs of the film also became a rage. From Oo Antava to Srivalli, all the songs from Pushpa became a hit. So much that even foreigners are grooving to it. A video of a 13-year-old playing Srivalli on Violin has now gone viral. Karolina Protsenko, who was born in Ukraine and is now based in United States, is known for making violin covers of popular songs and this time it is Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Srivalli. The way she plays Srivalli on her violin is absolutely soothing to ears. The video has received immense love from fans from India as well as abroad. Check out her video above.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all