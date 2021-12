View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Rashmika Mandanna will next be seen in Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 which is slated to release tomorrow. The actress is currently promoting the film with , and today, a press conference was held in Mumbai. Apart from Telugu, Pushpa will release in multiple languages including Hindi. At the press con today, Rashmika spoke in Hindi, and on social media, the actress is being trolled. An Instagram user wrote, “Now she is trying to be over cute.” Another user wrote, “too much of anything will become over , she is trying hard now a days.” Also Read - Pushpa: Allu Arjun opens up about taking on Spider-Man - No Way Home at the box office; reveals if he's worried about the CLASH