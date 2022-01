View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

The songs of starrer Pushpa have become a rage. From Bollywood celebs to cricketers, everyone is making reels on it. Recently, Hardik Pandya shared a video on Instagram in which he is seen dancing with his nani (grandmother) on the track Srivalli. He captioned the video as, "Our very own Pushpa nani @alluarjunonline." Well, a lot of people have commented on the video. A fan wrote, "Hardik uhh just killin." Another one commented, "She is super cute." Hardik's wife and actress Nataša Stanković also commented on it. She shared a heart emoji and wrote, "Cutest."