View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajeev Khinchi (@the_rajeevkhinchi)

The song Saami from Pushpa featuring and Rashmika Mandanna had become a rage when the film was released in December 2021. Well, till now, people are making reels on the song, and has also joined the trend. The actress recently shared a video on Instagram in which she is dancing on Saami along with her friend Rajeev Khinchi. Rakhi’s thumkas in the video will surely grab your attention. The actress, who is known for her item songs and dance moves, was last seen in Bigg Boss season 15. Also Read - Afsana Khan-Saajz wedding: Bigg Boss 15 contestant ties the knot with singer-boyfriend – check out the guest list