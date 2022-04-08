videos

BL Awards 2022: Allu Arjun, Sai Pallavi, Dulquer Salmaan and more – Vote for your favourites in South category

Pushpa: Rakhi Sawant dances to Rashmika Mandanna's Saami; impresses with her thumkas – Watch Video

Pushpa: This viral Tom and Jerry edit of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's significant moments and songs is too good to be missed – watch

Virat Kohli does Allu Arjun's hook step from Pushpa song Srivalli and slays on the cricket field – Watch

Pushpa: The Rise star Allu Arjun's net worth, income, car collection will shock you – Watch

Today, on the occasion of his 40th birthday, we will be revealing the net worth salary of Allu Arjun also mentioning his vanity van, cars and mansion, which will definitely leave you speechless. Watch video.

Satakshi Singh   |    April 8, 2022 3:10 PM IST

Allu Arjun's Net Worth:South superstar Allu Arjun who has won millions of hearts for his wonderful acting and amazing dance skills globally, is celebrating his 40th birthday today. He is one of the finest actors in the South film industry who has given multiple blockbuster films like Pushpa, Vaikuntapuram, Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India, Rudhrama Devi, Yevadu, and Arya 2. His recent blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise was a major box office hit and was loved by the audience. Today, on the occasion of his 40th birthday, we will be revealing the net worth salary of Allu Arjun also mentioning his vanity van, cars, and mansion, which will leave you speechless. Watch video.

