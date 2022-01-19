videos

Pushpa to Baahubali, who are the Hindi voice artists behind these superstars?

Shreyas Talpade for Allu Arjun, Sanket Mhatre for Mahesh Babu and Jr NTR and Sharad Kelkar for Prabhas are some voice artists for these big south superstars.

Pratibha Katariya   |    January 19, 2022 11:22 AM IST

Hindi voice artists behind these superstars: Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise is a big hit on the box office and now, the movie still continues to rule on OTT Platform in five languages (Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi). Have you ever thought about who is the voice behind these big hits and big stars? some of the voice artists like Shreyas Talpade, Sanket Mhatre and Sharad Kelkar etc they dubbed for many south Indian stars like Allu Arjun, Prabhas etc. Today we are telling you the Hindi voice behind these stars. Watch video to find out more.

