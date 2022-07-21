Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame Sonnalli Seygall’s monokini look will set your screens on fire [Watch Video]

videos

Actress Sonnalli Seygall has shared her Stunning photos on Instagram in which she is seen wearing a Monokini swimsuit. The actress also captioned her photos. Watch the video.

Satakshi Singh   |    July 21, 2022 3:10 PM IST

Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame actress Sonnalli Seygall is a fitness enthusiast. The actress loves to perform Yoga and is high on working out. Sonnalli is one of the most decent actresses in the industry. Talking about her career she hasn't done many Bollywood films but has proved her beauty and talent in the industry. The actress often shares her pictures on Instagram and this time the actress has set the internet on fire. She posted some pictures of herself wearing a monokini swimsuit and her caption read " Sunburnt & not complaining". Sonnalli is looking stunning in the pictures. Her fans took to the comment section and wrote their heart out. Watch this video to know more.

Written by, Devisha Keshri

