Kareena Kapoor Khan blushes like a new bride at Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding; fans call her 'EVERGREEN beauty' - watch video



Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Neetu Kapoor shares cute video of the couple post their mehendi ceremony at Vastu



Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Shilpa Shetty's REACTION to the couple's wedding is going VIRAL for THIS reason



Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Neetu Kapoor gets IRRITATED when asked about FINAL dates of her son's marriage – watch video

RaAlia: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt throwing major couple goals, Mrs. Kapoor shares unseen ROMANTIC pictures with hubby

On the occasion of her one month anniversary, Alia Bhatt shares some unseen super cute pictures with husband Ranbir Kapoor. The pictures are too cute to miss, have a look athe video.

Satakshi Singh   |    May 14, 2022 2:18 PM IST

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt: Bollywood's adorable couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have completed 1 month of marriage and to celebrate this day, Alia Bhatt has posted some unseen pictures from her wedding functions with Ranbir on her Instagram. Both are seen showering love on each other. The couple are looking very beautiful in the pictures and the fans are also very happy to see these pictures of the couple and express their happiness by liking and commenting on the pictures. The post has started going viral. Well, this is not the first time that Alia has expressed love for her husband Ranbir on social media like this, she has shared pictures of both of them in the past as well. For more information please watch the video.

