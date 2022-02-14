videos

Watch Next

Videos

Valentine's Day 2022: Tahir Raj Bhasin REVEALS his celebrity crush, relationship status, his dream partner and much more – watch video

Videos

Valentine's Day 2022: Naagin 6 actress Mahekk Chahal REVEALS she is single; wants THESE qualities in her partner – Watch Exclusive Video

Videos

Valentine's Day 2022: Naagin actor Simba Nagpal talks about love at first sight, relationships and more – watch

Videos

Valentines Day 2022: Bobby Deol shares relationship wisdom as he talks about how to keep the romance alive after several years of marriage – watch video

Radhe Shyam: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's refreshing, sweet and funny Valentine Glimpse is a treat for Darling fans – Watch Video

Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde is slated to release on 11th March 2022.

Murtuza Iqbal   |    February 14, 2022 2:03 PM IST

After the trailer and songs, the makers of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer have unveiled a Valentine Glimpse on the day of the love. On Valentine’s Day, the moviegoers have been treated with a refreshing, sweet, and funny teaser of the movie that will surely grab everyone’s attention. Along with a teaser of a poster of the film has also been released. The last dialogue in the glimpse has grabbed everyone's attention. Pooja asks Prabhas, “Khaana bana lete ho, baatein bhi bana lete ho, iss sundar susheel ladke ne abhi tak shaadi kyun nahi ki?” Well, fans of the actor are connecting to his personal life as Prabhas is still single.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all