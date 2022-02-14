Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde is slated to release on 11th March 2022.

After the trailer and songs, the makers of and starrer have unveiled a Valentine Glimpse on the day of the love. On Valentine’s Day, the moviegoers have been treated with a refreshing, sweet, and funny teaser of the movie that will surely grab everyone’s attention. Along with a teaser of a poster of the film has also been released. The last dialogue in the glimpse has grabbed everyone's attention. Pooja asks Prabhas, “Khaana bana lete ho, baatein bhi bana lete ho, iss sundar susheel ladke ne abhi tak shaadi kyun nahi ki?” Well, fans of the actor are connecting to his personal life as Prabhas is still single.