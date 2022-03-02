videos

Radhe Shyam Release Trailer: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s epic love story looks INTENSE

Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde is all set to release in theatres on 11th March 2022.

Murtuza Iqbal   |    March 2, 2022 3:19 PM IST

The trailer of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s Radhe Shyam was released a couple of months ago as the movie was all set to release on 14th January 2022. However, the movie was postponed as the Covid-19 cases were rising in the country. Now, finally, the movie is all set to release on 11th March 2022, and the makers have released a new trailer of the film. It’s a good trailer, and has a lot of intensity in it. The trailer mainly focuses on palmistry and Prabhas' character Vikram Aditya. After watching the trailer, moviegoers will surely be excited to witness this epic love story on the big screen.

