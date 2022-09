Radhika Apte is one of the most talented, versatile, and bold actors in the country. She was crowned as 'Queen of OTT' by The Indian Institute of Human Brands. Watch Video.

Radhika Apte Birthday: Radhika Apte is one of the most talented, versatile, and bold actors in the country. Through acting, she has won the hearts of many fans and created a strong fan following on her social media platforms. She drowns herself in every act and character she has to play. Acting is her passion, and living the dream of being an actor is her life's priority. after studying 50 leading ladies from across properties on multiple video streaming platforms. The Indian Institute of Human Brands has crowned her as 'The Queen of OTT'. Her boldness and beauty, along with determination, confidence, and talent, were the key parameters for arriving at this conclusion.