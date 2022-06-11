videos

Radhika Apte makes a SHOCKING revelation; says she was once rejected because other actress had bigger breasts [Deets inside]

Bollywood actress and Vikram Vedha star make a shocking revelation; says she was once rejected because another actress had bigger breasts and fuller lips, watch the video to know more.

Satakshi Singh   |    June 11, 2022 11:35 PM IST

Vikram Vedha, Radhika Apte: One of the best and boldest actresses in Bollywood, Radhika Apte is known for her acting and intense roles. Let us tell you that actress Radhika Apte recently revealed that she was rejected because the other actress had big breasts and fuller lips. Well let us tell you, this is not the first time such statements about Bollywood actresses have come to the fore, such statements have come out many times in the past as well. Many big actresses of Bollywood also had to face such rejections. In fact, Radhika has made a different identity on the strength of her acting, and today she is counted as a very capable actress in Bollywood. Radhika Apte will be seen opposite Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan in her next film Vikram Vedha. Watch the video to know the full statement of Radhika Apte.

