Radhika Apte makes a SHOCKING revelation; says she was once rejected because other actress had bigger breasts [Deets inside]

Vikram Vedha, Radhika Apte: One of the best and boldest actresses in Bollywood, Radhika Apte is known for her acting and intense roles. Let us tell you that actress Radhika Apte recently revealed that she was rejected because the other actress had big breasts and fuller lips. Well let us tell you, this is not the first time such statements about Bollywood actresses have come to the fore, such statements have come out many times in the past as well. Many big actresses of Bollywood also had to face such rejections. In fact, Radhika has made a different identity on the strength of her acting, and today she is counted as a very capable actress in Bollywood. Radhika Apte will be seen opposite Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan in her next film Vikram Vedha. Watch the video to know the full statement of Radhika Apte.