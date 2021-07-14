videos

Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar wedding: From a close-knit marriage to a lavish reception and the guest list – here's all you need to know

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are set to tie the knot on July 16.

Ganesh Aaglave   |    July 14, 2021 1:39 PM IST

While fans are eagerly waiting for the wedding of Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar, which is set to happen on July 16, we share you some of the exciting details of this special event. The wedding is expected to be an intimate affair with only close friends and family members gracing the event. Reportedly, all the contestants of Bigg Boss 14 will also be invited to the wedding as Rahul feels that during his stint in the controversial reality show, he realised his love for Disha Parmar. So, are you excited for Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's big day? Tweet to us @bollywood_life

