Raj Kundra takes the internet by storm with his hilarious stand-up comedy act, leaving everyone in splits. Netizens can't get enough of his witty jokes and impeccable timing. Raj Kundra took the mic and had the liberty to speak his mind as he made his debut in standup comedy. After making a shocking remark on his adult filmmaking case, he took a nasty dig at Urfi Javed’s outfits, saying there are two biggest concerns for the media: what mask Raj Kundra will wear and what outfit Urfi Javed will not wear. Raj Kundra made headlines three years ago by landing in a controversy for allegedly being involved in making porn films. The businessman and Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband was jailed for more than 2 months, and after he was out of jail, he chose to cover his face with different types of masks and even earned the title of Mask Man. Watch the video to know more details.