View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Raj Kundra has been diligently avoiding getting clicked by the shutterbugs after his porn case. And ever since then he makes sure he covers his face fully with a mask so that he doesn't get clicked. While he continues to do the same, netizens have been talking hilarious digs at him And today once again the businessman was spotted at the airport and his outfit grabbed the attention that had attached mask with it. Seems like the celebrity husband customises his outfits, especially for public spotting. Netizens are having a field day over Raj's latest appearance. One user write, " Abe eisko Himalaya bhej do". Another user commented, " Kissko muh dikhane layak nahi raha yeh". Taking a dig at his arrest for allegedly adult filmmaking, one user called him, " Pati porneshwer". We wonder when Raj Kundra will continue this trail. Also Read - BTS: After V aka Kim Taehyung saves a reporter from bumping into a pillar, an old video of him making the same mistake resurfaces