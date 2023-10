Raj Kundra got arrested in September 2021 in a case related to the production of porn videos. After facing a media trial and being bullied for his alleged association, he decided to go all big with his journey inside the Arthur Road jail.

Raj Kundra is all set to mark his acting debut with ‘UT 69’. The movie is slated to release in theatres on November 3. Notably, the story of the film has been enveloped by Kundra’s real-life experiences behind bars after he was arrested in an alleged pornography case. The movie will see Kundra himself playing the lead role.

In this interview, Raj talks about his film UT69, which is solely based on those 63 days that he spent inside the jail and how his entire family struggled through that time, including Shilpa Shetty. This is Raj, unfiltered, emotional, and a family man!