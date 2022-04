View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

’s husband Raj Kundra’s public appearances have been grabbing everyone’s attention. He wears an outfit that hides his face totally. Recently, Raj was clicked at the airport and he once donned a similar outfit, and his Squid Game-like mask has received hilarious reactions from netizens. A netizen commented, “Urfi ke saath Collab karna chahiye esko.” Another netizen wrote, “Muh dikhane ke layak nahi raha bechara.” One more commented, “Next gen Spiderman loading.” Well, we wonder what Raj and Shilpa has to say about these comments. Also Read - RRR: SS Rajamouli to work with Alia Bhatt again? Here's what the filmmaker has to say