Shamita Shetty's birthday bash: Raj Kundra, husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, turned heads as he wore a helmet for Shamita Shetty's birthday party on Thursday. Shamita, who celebrated her 44th birthday on February 2, arrived at the Mumbai restaurant with the couple for her birthday bash. In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Raj can be seen covering his face with a silver helmet as he entered the party venue, causing quite a stir on social media. Netizens were quick to react to Raj's unusual look, with some speculating that he was trying to avoid the paparazzi. Regardless of his reason for wearing the helmet, it was a unique addition to the festivities and caught the attention of many.