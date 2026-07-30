Raja Chaudhary vs Shweta Tiwari? Ex-husband levels serious cheating allegations [Watch]

TV actress Shweta Tiwari's ex-husband Raja Chaudhary has made serious allegations against her. Watch the video to know more.

Shweta Tiwari’s ex-husband Raja Chaudhary is once again in the news with big claims. In a viral interview, Raja said that Shweta had been unfaithful to him during their marriage. He openly spoke about their troubled relationship and said this was one of the main reasons for their separation. Raja’s shocking statement ‘She cheated on me’ has created a buzz in social media. Fans are divided and asking for Shweta's response. Till now, Shweta Tiwari has not responded to these allegations. The controversy has led to renewed discussion about their previous marriage and divorce. Watch Raja Chaudhary’s full statement in the video.