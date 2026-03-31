Rajat Dalal’s secret wedding: Who is the bride and what’s the story?

Rajat Dalal surprised fans with a secret wedding, sharing intimate photos while keeping his bride's identity completely private. Celebrities congratulated him, but the mystery behind his wife continues to fuel curiosity.

Rajat Dalal has taken the internet by surprise with his secret intimate wedding, and has left the fans shocked and curious. Known for Bigg Boss 18 and The 50, Rajat shared intimate wedding photos on Instagram without any prior announcement. The pictures show him holding his bride’s hand, both looking happy and emotional, set against a serene riverside or mountain backdrop with subtle, elegant decorations. The biggest mystery? His bride’s identity. Rajat hasn’t revealed her name, profession, or social media accounts, and she isn’t tagged in any posts. Reports suggest the couple had a long-term relationship before tying the knot, but details remain private by choice, highlighting their wish to keep personal life away from the spotlight. The intimate ceremony included only close family and friends, with Rajat in a sherwani and his bride in a red lehenga. Celebrities like Vivian Dsena, Asim Riaz, Yuvika Chaudhary, Shiv Thakare, and Urvashi Dholakia sent congratulations, showing his strong industry connections. While fans speculate about every detail, the confirmed facts remain: Rajat Dalal is married, the photos are genuine, and his wife’s identity is still a well-kept secret.