Rajesh Khanna Birth Anniversary: Check out 10 interesting facts about Bollywood Superstar 'Kaka' | Watch video

Today is the birthday of Rajesh Khanna, he known as the first superstar in the history of the Hindi film industry. Let us know,10 highlights about superstar Rajesh Khanna.

Rajesh Khanna's Birthday: Today is the birthday of Rajesh Khanna. He known as the first superstar in the history of the Hindi film industry. Rajesh Khanna is fondly called 'Kaka' in Bollywood. Rajesh Khanna done many films in the Hindi film industry which are still loved by the audience. Rajesh Khanna did 15 consecutive superhit films from 1969 to 1971 year. Rajesh Khanna did more than one film like 'Aradhana', 'Khamoshi', 'Guddi', and 'Avtar' and then tried his hand at politics. Let us know 10 facts about superstar Rajesh Khanna.