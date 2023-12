The films of South superstar Rajinikanth are celebrated like a festival and the actor has crores of fans all over ...

The films of South superstar Rajinikanth are celebrated like a festival and the actor has crores of fans all over the world. Today the actor is celebrating his birthday and on this special occasion, a gathering of fans was seen outside the actor's house. Fans had come outside Supersta's house to pray and wish him. The actor is now 73 years old. Many pictures and videos from the superstar's residence are going viral on social media. The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu has also extended warm birthday wishes to Megastar Rajinikanth. Let us tell you that the name of superstar Rajinikanth is included in the list of big stars all over the world. People eagerly wait for his films. For more information please watch the video.