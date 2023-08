Thalaivar Rajinikanth recently faced backlash for touching Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's feet during. Watch the video to know what he has to say to the trolls.

Thalaivar Rajinikanth recently faced backlash for touching Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi's feet during his visit to the BJP leader’s residence in Lucknow. On being asked about his reaction to the controversy around touching the feet of UP CM, Rajinikanth said that he did that gesture out of respect. "It is my habit to touch the feet of Yogis or Sanyasis and take their blessings, even if they are younger than me. I have done that only," he said.Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' is roaring at the box office. The film, within 11 days of its release, earned Rs 5 billion at the global box office. Sharing the update, trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and stated that Rajinikanth's film Jailer has crossed "over Rs 500 crore gross mask at the at the Worldwide box office….2nd movie for superstar Rajinikanth in the Rs 500 crore+ club after 2.0.”