Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao shared his gratitude for being chosen as the National Icon by the Election Commission of India ...

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao shared his gratitude for being chosen as the National Icon by the Election Commission of India on October 26. He emphasized the significance of voting in a democracy and expressed his commitment to encouraging young people to participate in elections. Before Rajkummar Rao the Election Commission has made many players and actors its national icons. Earlier, the Election Commission had recognized actors Pankaj Tripathi, Aamir Khan and players like Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and MC Mary Kom as national icons.