Rajkummar Rao Birthday: Rajkummar Rao has indeed encountered numerous challenges on his path to success. With unwavering determination and exceptional talent, he has managed to leave a lasting impression on audiences. From humble beginnings to making a mark in the film industry, Rajkumar Rao's journey is an inspiration. Rajkummar Rao pursued his passion for acting despite facing multiple rejections in auditions. His unwavering dedication eventually paid off when he made his acting debut with the film "Love Sex Aur Dhokha" in 2010. Since then, he has consistently delivered remarkable performances in a wide range of roles. Rajkummar Rao's ability to immerse himself in diverse characters has earned him critical acclaim and a strong fan following. He has portrayed characters with depth and authenticity, showcasing his versatility as an actor. Some of his notable films include "Kai Po Che!", "Shahid", "Newton", "Stree", and "Trapped". His performances have garnered several awards and nominations, including a National Film Award.