On 10 August he fell unconscious while running on the treadmill and then he got admitted. He was on the ventilator from that very day and today his death was confirmed by his family members.

Raju Srivastav: One of the most famous Indian comedians Raju Srivastava breathed his last at the age of 58. On 10 August he fell unconscious while running on the treadmill and then he got admitted. He was on the ventilator from that very day and today his death was confirmed by his family members. The well-known comedian stole the heart of many Indians through his brilliant mimicry. He cleared his way for success through The Great Indian Laughter Challenge reality show Where he gained full popularity and became 2nd runner-up. Main prem ki deewani hu, Baazigar, are some of his great movies where he made us laugh. He will always be remembered as 'Gajodhar Bhaiya'.