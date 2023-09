Rajveer Deol and Paloma's debut in Dono promises to take us on an incredible emotional rollercoaster ride in this modern love story. Watch the video to know more.

Dono Trailer Review: Rajveer Deol and Paloma's Dono trailer takes us on a captivating journey of modern love, filled with a rollercoaster of emotions. Their chemistry on screen is undeniable, leaving viewers eagerly anticipating the release of this new age love story. Netizens are showering Sunny Deol and Poonam Dhillon's children with love and warmth. They have wished both aspiring actors for their debut movie. Dono is directed by Sooraj Barjatya's son, Avnish Barjatya who is also making his debut as a director in the industry. Watch the video to know more.